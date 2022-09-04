MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Dover by 0.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Dover by 7.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.8 %

DOV opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

