MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Toro worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Toro by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,470,000 after purchasing an additional 661,588 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Toro by 37.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Toro by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,299,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,762,000 after purchasing an additional 270,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,202,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $110.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

