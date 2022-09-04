MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.71 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.08.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

