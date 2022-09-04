MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,875 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,185,000 after purchasing an additional 143,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $147.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.96.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.