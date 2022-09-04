Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,391 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

