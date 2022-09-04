Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,222 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fortive by 33.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Fortive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.