Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $267.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

