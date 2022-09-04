Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.41 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

