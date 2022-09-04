Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $166.48 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.29. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.26%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

