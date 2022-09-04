Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $87.58 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

