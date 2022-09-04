Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 41.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 195.4% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 333.3% during the first quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 268.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 15.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $412.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.18. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,935,768. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

