Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in SEA by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in SEA by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SEA by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in SEA by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

SE opened at $59.93 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.59.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

