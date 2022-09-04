Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $367.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.16 and a 200-day moving average of $413.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.