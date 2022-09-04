Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 732.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

ZBRA stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

