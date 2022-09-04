Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 11,590 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,278 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 531.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after buying an additional 373,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $61.85 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

