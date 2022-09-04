Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 13,490 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,490 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

