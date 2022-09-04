Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 27,915 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,915 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

