Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 34,937 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,937 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AES were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE AES opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

