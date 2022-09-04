Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 39,506 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,506 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 204,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 489.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 72.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Stock Down 1.2 %

PPL Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,649 shares of company stock worth $2,370,516 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

