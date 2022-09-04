Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,108 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $555.31 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $516.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.10.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

