Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 49,039 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,039 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

