Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 7,473 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $11,161,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,497,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.58.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $140.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day moving average is $125.87. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

