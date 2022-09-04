Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 7,897 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.