Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after buying an additional 1,003,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after buying an additional 308,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after buying an additional 208,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after buying an additional 164,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $181.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

