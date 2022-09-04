Mettalex (MTLX) Trading 16.1% Lower This Week

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $138,478.99 and $9,660.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00838893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015467 BTC.
About Mettalex
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mettalex
Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.