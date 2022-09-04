MiamiCoin (MIA) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, MiamiCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. MiamiCoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $11,084.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiamiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002512 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015560 BTC.
About MiamiCoin
MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,639,300,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MiamiCoin Coin Trading
