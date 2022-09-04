MicroMoney Price Reaches $0.0036 (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $57,331.40 and $93,634.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io.

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

