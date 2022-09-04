Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 35,117 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 648.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,521,000 after buying an additional 51,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.6 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.98.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.