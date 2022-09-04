Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.8 %

MBCN stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

