Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.8 %
MBCN stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 12.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Middlefield Banc Company Profile
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.