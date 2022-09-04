MileVerse (MVC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.85 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $16.10 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002503 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00830421 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015477 BTC.
About MileVerse
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MileVerse Coin Trading
