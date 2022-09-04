MimbleWimbleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $317.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00008289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.87 million and approximately $317.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00237892 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005266 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00428643 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,861,396 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.