MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 1.7 %

MDXG stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $389.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $34,352.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,248.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $34,352.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,248.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,946 shares of company stock worth $627,568. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,550,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 50,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,616,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.