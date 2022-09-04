Minds (MINDS) Price Down 29.5% This Week

Minds (MINDS) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Minds has a market capitalization of $955,809.88 and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minds alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132053 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

Minds Coin Profile

MINDS is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Minds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minds using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.