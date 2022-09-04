Mint Club (MINT) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Mint Club has a market cap of $4.08 million and $522,544.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032279 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

