Minter Network Tops One Day Volume of $1,365.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $1,365.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,159,445,767 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

