MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $149,851.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.50 or 0.07882153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00162828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00300110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00778340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.00591349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001177 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

