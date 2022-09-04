Mist Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $77,582.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,899.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004495 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132218 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035975 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022112 BTC.
Mist Coin Profile
Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.
Buying and Selling Mist
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.