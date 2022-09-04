Mist Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $77,582.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,899.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Buying and Selling Mist

