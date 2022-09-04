Mithril (MITH) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $23.77 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00211497 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

