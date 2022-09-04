Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 89,739 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 140.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 438,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 256,306 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 75.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 126,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 57.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 51,764 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SKM opened at $21.27 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

