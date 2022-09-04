Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,838,000 after purchasing an additional 689,568 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,980,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,922,000.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $119,809.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,846.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

