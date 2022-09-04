Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.48 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Avnet by 216.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Avnet stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Avnet’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

