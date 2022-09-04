Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.73 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

