Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,865.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,865.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 18,707 shares of company stock worth $1,497,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.23.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

