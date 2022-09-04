Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,745 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after buying an additional 4,277,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,810,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Flex by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 4,215,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of FLEX opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $6,019,618.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $6,019,618.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

