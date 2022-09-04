Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391,659 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.