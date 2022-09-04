Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 53,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 81,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 857.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 72,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

