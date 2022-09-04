Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,989 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Aramark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

