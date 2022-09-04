Mixin (XIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.28 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for about $192.43 or 0.00970098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $115.28 million and $9,786.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

