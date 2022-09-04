Modefi (MOD) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Modefi (MOD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $141,691.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Modefi has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022118 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,315,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Buying and Selling Modefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

