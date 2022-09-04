Modex (MODEX) Price Hits $0.0950 on Top Exchanges

Modex (MODEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Modex has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Modex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0950 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modex has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and $1.48 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Modex (MODEX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

